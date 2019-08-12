Eagle Ridge Investment Management Boosted Holding in F5 Networks (FFIV) by $1.31 Million; As Invesco LTD (IVZ) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Riverhead Capital Management Increased Its Stake

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 56,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 196,508 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 140,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $16.37. About 6.74 million shares traded or 30.20% up from the average. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 06/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perpetual UK: Net Asset Value(s); 29/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co’s Investment Trust Plc: Dividend Declaration; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 2.5% Position in Vanda Pharma; 02/04/2018 – Invesco Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI UK Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 06/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Net Asset Value(s); 10/04/2018 – INVESCO AUM $934.2B, EST. $956.46B; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 1.5% Position in Blackline; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 14/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Director Declaration

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 8,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 42,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 34,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.44. About 679,148 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $25,013 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Co reported 2,452 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 215,021 are owned by Citigroup. Swiss Bancorp has 389,564 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 375,744 shares stake. Howe Rusling Inc holds 143 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset has 685,598 shares. The Maryland-based Campbell Inv Adviser Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Vision reported 7,809 shares. 45,207 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 36,616 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Co holds 0.13% or 15,637 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque National Bank & Trust & Tru reported 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Bowling Portfolio Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.24% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 9,469 shares. Axa invested 0.09% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “F5 Networks +1.8% as Morgan Stanley bearishness subsides – F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Upgrades F5 Networks (FFIV) to Equalweight – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “MKM: F5 Networks’ Q3 Results Indicate Mixed Shift To Software – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, CenturyLink, Chesapeake Energy, Ciena, Corning, Dollar General, GreenSky, Hertz, Inogen, Lyft, Roku, 3D Systems and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 8 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Invesco: Long-Run Growth Momentum But Short-Run Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Invesco: Nothing New Is Good Enough – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Invesco Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) were released by: Mondaq.com and their article: “Bermuda Public Companies Update â€“ July 2019 – Corporate/Commercial Law – Bermuda – Mondaq News Alerts” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “An Investment Pro: Invesco Always On The Go – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.32 million activity. CANION ROD also bought $377,800 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) on Thursday, February 21. On Friday, February 22 Beshar Sarah bought $99,972 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) or 5,270 shares. 10,000 shares valued at $207,120 were bought by WAGONER G RICHARD JR on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold IVZ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 296.19 million shares or 4.69% less from 310.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 739,195 shares. Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.02% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 12,712 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.02% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Cibc Mkts Corp invested in 52,581 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 166 shares. Agf Invests holds 2.53M shares. Moreover, M Holdings Securities has 0.05% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). 2.01M were reported by Alps Advisors. Peoples Fin has invested 0% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership accumulated 155,681 shares. Alabama-based Regions Finance Corp has invested 0.22% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Vanguard Group Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 44.89 million shares.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 1,820 shares to 15,958 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 7,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,115 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM).