Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.24
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|41
|10.28
|N/A
|1.79
|26.86
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and The Blackstone Group Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|0.00%
|22.9%
|5.2%
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and The Blackstone Group Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
Competitively The Blackstone Group Inc. has an average target price of $51.67, with potential upside of 3.84%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and The Blackstone Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.96% and 49.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.15%
|0.57%
|1.05%
|1.39%
|-0.34%
|3.67%
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|-2.56%
|3.01%
|20.4%
|44.78%
|37.24%
|60.95%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than The Blackstone Group Inc.
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors The Blackstone Group Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
