Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.24 N/A -0.73 0.00 The Blackstone Group Inc. 41 10.28 N/A 1.79 26.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and The Blackstone Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and The Blackstone Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively The Blackstone Group Inc. has an average target price of $51.67, with potential upside of 3.84%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and The Blackstone Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.96% and 49.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67% The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than The Blackstone Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors The Blackstone Group Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.