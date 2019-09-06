Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.26 N/A -0.73 0.00 Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 9.97 N/A 0.85 13.88

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.65% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.05% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.