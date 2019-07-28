Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.23 N/A -2.27 0.00 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund are owned by institutional investors at 42.96% and 29.29% respectively. Comparatively, 6.68% are First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.72% -0.91% 1.2% 0.42% 0.42% 2.88% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 2.89% 0% 6.2% 4.64% -15.68% 22.68%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund