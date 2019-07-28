Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.23
|N/A
|-2.27
|0.00
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund are owned by institutional investors at 42.96% and 29.29% respectively. Comparatively, 6.68% are First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.72%
|-0.91%
|1.2%
|0.42%
|0.42%
|2.88%
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|2.89%
|0%
|6.2%
|4.64%
|-15.68%
|22.68%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
