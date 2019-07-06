Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)

As Asset Management companies, Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.32 N/A -2.27 0.00 Evercore Inc. 87 1.81 N/A 7.80 10.90

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Evercore Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 49.5% 19.1%

Analyst Ratings

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Evercore Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Evercore Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Evercore Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $66 average price target and a -26.39% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Evercore Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.96% and 93% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Evercore Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.72% -0.91% 1.2% 0.42% 0.42% 2.88% Evercore Inc. -5.24% -9.22% -5.39% 1.14% -20.74% 18.85%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than Evercore Inc.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.