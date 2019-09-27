Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM)

As Asset Management businesses, Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -0.73 0.00 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.65 20.03

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares and 21.9% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Summary

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.