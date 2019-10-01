Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
Demonstrates Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares and 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.15%
|0.57%
|1.05%
|1.39%
|-0.34%
|3.67%
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|-0.33%
|1.96%
|-3.16%
|-1%
|-15.44%
|6.8%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
