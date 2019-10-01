Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -0.73 0.00 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00

Demonstrates Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares and 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.