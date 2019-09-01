Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

As Asset Management companies, Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.24 N/A -0.73 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 26 4.67 N/A 0.27 108.33

Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Ares Management Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Ares Management Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Ares Management Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Ares Management Corporation’s consensus price target is $31, while its potential upside is 6.53%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67% Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than Ares Management Corporation

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Ares Management Corporation beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.