Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

As Asset Management companies, Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.24
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
|Ares Management Corporation
|26
|4.67
|N/A
|0.27
|108.33
Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Ares Management Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Ares Management Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Ares Management Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Ares Management Corporation
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
Meanwhile, Ares Management Corporation’s consensus price target is $31, while its potential upside is 6.53%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.15%
|0.57%
|1.05%
|1.39%
|-0.34%
|3.67%
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.72%
|9.06%
|18.42%
|40.76%
|39.62%
|64.51%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than Ares Management Corporation
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Ares Management Corporation beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
