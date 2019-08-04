Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.22 N/A -0.73 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 138 1.40 N/A 13.56 10.73

Demonstrates Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s consensus price target is $164.67, while its potential upside is 21.71%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares and 86.9% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67% Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.