Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

We will be comparing the differences between Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.21 N/A -2.27 0.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 11.04 N/A 2.39 12.10

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.5% 15.5%

Analyst Ratings

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s potential upside is 20.76% and its average price target is $36.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.96% and 18.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.75% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.72% -0.91% 1.2% 0.42% 0.42% 2.88% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.56% -1.46% -5.67% -3.31% 7.46% 6%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.