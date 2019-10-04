Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -0.73 0.00 Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 11 0.00 16.37M 0.22 62.50

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 147,877,145.44% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.96% and 0.06%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 90.78% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has 3.67% stronger performance while Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has -37.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.