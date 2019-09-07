Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Comparison side by side

Both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.24 N/A -0.73 0.00 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.69% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.12% are Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. had bullish trend while Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. beats Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.