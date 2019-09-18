Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Contrasting side by side

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.25
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 42.96% and 17.51% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.15%
|0.57%
|1.05%
|1.39%
|-0.34%
|3.67%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.88%
|2.17%
|2.55%
|7.25%
|9.44%
|10.5%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
