Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Contrasting side by side

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.25 N/A -0.73 0.00 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 42.96% and 17.51% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.