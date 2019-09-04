Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) Comparing side by side

Since Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.28 N/A -0.73 0.00 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares and 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 1.1% 1.92% 1.31% -0.49% 2.13% 1.51%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Summary

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.