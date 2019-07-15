Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Comparing side by side

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.29 N/A -2.27 0.00 Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.96% and 0%. Comparatively, 3.02% are Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.72% -0.91% 1.2% 0.42% 0.42% 2.88% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund -0.21% 0.21% 1.37% 8.76% 4.47% 9.01%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.