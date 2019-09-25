Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Comparison side by side

Since Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.19 N/A -0.73 0.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.77 N/A 1.31 12.40

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 42.96% and 11.49% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.