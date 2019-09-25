Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Comparison side by side

Since Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.19
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|16
|13.77
|N/A
|1.31
|12.40
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 42.96% and 11.49% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.15%
|0.57%
|1.05%
|1.39%
|-0.34%
|3.67%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.74%
|2.33%
|5.25%
|12.46%
|10.69%
|16.24%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.
Summary
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
