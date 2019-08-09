Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW) Contrasting side by side

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.19 N/A -0.73 0.00 Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 13 14.10 N/A 0.90 15.25

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.17% of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.