Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Contrasting side by side

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.22 N/A -0.73 0.00 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.59 N/A -0.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 42.96% and 58.08% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Summary

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust beats on 3 of the 4 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.