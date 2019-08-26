Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Contrasting side by side

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.22
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|15.59
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 42.96% and 58.08% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.15%
|0.57%
|1.05%
|1.39%
|-0.34%
|3.67%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.82%
|0.31%
|-0.1%
|2.23%
|-14.32%
|6.76%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
Summary
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust beats on 3 of the 4 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
