Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) Contrasting side by side

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.17
|N/A
|-2.27
|0.00
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|21
|7.11
|N/A
|2.27
|9.78
Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Capital Southwest Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $23 consensus price target and a 9.11% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 42.96% and 55.29% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 7.07% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.72%
|-0.91%
|1.2%
|0.42%
|0.42%
|2.88%
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|-0.23%
|3.65%
|2.68%
|15.6%
|36.47%
|15.83%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Capital Southwest Corporation.
Summary
Capital Southwest Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
