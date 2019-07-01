Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) Contrasting side by side

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.17 N/A -2.27 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 21 7.11 N/A 2.27 9.78

Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Capital Southwest Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $23 consensus price target and a 9.11% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 42.96% and 55.29% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 7.07% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.72% -0.91% 1.2% 0.42% 0.42% 2.88% Capital Southwest Corporation -0.23% 3.65% 2.68% 15.6% 36.47% 15.83%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Capital Southwest Corporation.

Summary

Capital Southwest Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.