Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Comparing side by side

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.43
|21.57
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.29% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.15%
|0.57%
|1.05%
|1.39%
|-0.34%
|3.67%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|6%
|7.61%
|9.8%
|16.18%
|13.04%
|20.6%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
Summary
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.