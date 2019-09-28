Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Comparing side by side

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -0.73 0.00 BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 9 0.00 N/A 0.43 21.57

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.29% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67% BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.

Summary

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.