Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCB) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -0.73 0.00 Alcentra Capital Corporation 9 0.00 N/A 0.29 28.27

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares and 0% of Alcentra Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67% Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than Alcentra Capital Corporation

Summary

Alcentra Capital Corporation beats on 3 of the 4 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.