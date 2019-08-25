Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.31 N/A -0.73 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 2.62 N/A 0.94 18.99

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus target price and a 30.55% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares and 69.5% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.