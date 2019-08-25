Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.31
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
|Victory Capital Holdings Inc.
|16
|2.62
|N/A
|0.94
|18.99
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Victory Capital Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|15.1%
|8.5%
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Victory Capital Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Victory Capital Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus target price and a 30.55% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares and 69.5% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.04%
|1.13%
|1.79%
|2.24%
|2.48%
|2.57%
|Victory Capital Holdings Inc.
|-5.95%
|1.3%
|8.7%
|68.9%
|76.06%
|74.85%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.
Summary
Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.
