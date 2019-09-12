Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

This is a contrast between Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.24
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|17
|6.77
|N/A
|0.98
|17.15
Table 1 highlights Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 3.74% and 22.35% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.04%
|1.13%
|1.79%
|2.24%
|2.48%
|2.57%
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.18%
|3.84%
|-2.56%
|2.51%
|0.36%
|10.91%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
