Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

This is a contrast between Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.24 N/A -0.73 0.00 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.77 N/A 0.98 17.15

Table 1 highlights Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 3.74% and 22.35% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.