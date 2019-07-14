Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.22
|N/A
|-2.27
|0.00
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 3.74% and 0% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.01%
|-0.07%
|0.51%
|1.14%
|0.51%
|1.18%
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|-8.03%
|-8.33%
|-5.16%
|5.94%
|4.62%
|-3.24%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. had bullish trend while Portman Ridge Finance Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.
