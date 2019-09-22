Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)

This is a contrast between Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.22 N/A -0.73 0.00 Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 14.74 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.74% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Summary

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.