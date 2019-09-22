Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)

This is a contrast between Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.22
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|14.74
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.74% and 0%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.04%
|1.13%
|1.79%
|2.24%
|2.48%
|2.57%
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.54%
|4.08%
|6.78%
|5.9%
|8.03%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
Summary
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.