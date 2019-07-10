Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

We will be comparing the differences between Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.22 N/A -2.27 0.00 GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.69 N/A 3.83 5.08

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and GAMCO Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.74% and 80.7% respectively. Comparatively, GAMCO Investors Inc. has 14.31% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.01% -0.07% 0.51% 1.14% 0.51% 1.18% GAMCO Investors Inc. -9.32% -6.45% -5.4% -2.36% -25.9% 15.16%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than GAMCO Investors Inc.

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.