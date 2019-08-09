Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.25 N/A -0.73 0.00 First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 38.98 N/A 0.86 25.28

Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.74% and 33.45%. Insiders Comparatively, held 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund.

Summary

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.