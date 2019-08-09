Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.25
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|22
|38.98
|N/A
|0.86
|25.28
Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.74% and 33.45%. Insiders Comparatively, held 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.04%
|1.13%
|1.79%
|2.24%
|2.48%
|2.57%
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|-1.89%
|-2.98%
|-1.8%
|4.35%
|-4.21%
|16.56%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund.
Summary
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.