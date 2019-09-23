Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII)

As Asset Management companies, Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.22 N/A -0.73 0.00 Federated Investors Inc. 32 2.65 N/A 2.13 16.32

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Federated Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Federated Investors Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Federated Investors Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.74% and 91.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.4% of Federated Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57% Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Federated Investors Inc.

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.