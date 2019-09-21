Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.22
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares and 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.04%
|1.13%
|1.79%
|2.24%
|2.48%
|2.57%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.33%
|3.06%
|2.71%
|8.94%
|6.85%
|11.05%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.