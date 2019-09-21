Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.22 N/A -0.73 0.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares and 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.