Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.25
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|41
|2.92
|N/A
|3.34
|13.33
In table 1 we can see Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0.00%
|36.2%
|11.6%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
Eaton Vance Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $46 average target price and a 5.87% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares and 74.6% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Eaton Vance Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.04%
|1.13%
|1.79%
|2.24%
|2.48%
|2.57%
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|-2.65%
|2.3%
|7.49%
|16.64%
|-16.21%
|26.49%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Eaton Vance Corp.
Summary
Eaton Vance Corp. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
