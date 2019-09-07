Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.25 N/A -0.73 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 41 2.92 N/A 3.34 13.33

In table 1 we can see Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 1 1 0 2.50

Eaton Vance Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $46 average target price and a 5.87% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares and 74.6% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Eaton Vance Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57% Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Eaton Vance Corp.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.