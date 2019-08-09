Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.26
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
|Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.
|14
|16.47
|N/A
|0.63
|23.82
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.74% and 8.92% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.04%
|1.13%
|1.79%
|2.24%
|2.48%
|2.57%
|Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.
|-0.47%
|2.48%
|5.01%
|8.02%
|3.98%
|16.69%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
