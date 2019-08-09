Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.26 N/A -0.73 0.00 Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 14 16.47 N/A 0.63 23.82

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.74% and 8.92% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. -0.47% 2.48% 5.01% 8.02% 3.98% 16.69%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.