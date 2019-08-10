Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.23
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|12
|61.85
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.74% and 25.04%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.04%
|1.13%
|1.79%
|2.24%
|2.48%
|2.57%
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|-0.33%
|1.96%
|-3.16%
|-1%
|-15.44%
|6.8%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
