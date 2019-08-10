Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.23 N/A -0.73 0.00 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 61.85 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.74% and 25.04%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.