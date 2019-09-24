Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

Both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.21 N/A -0.73 0.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 41 7.20 N/A 1.20 33.70

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 62.8% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has 0.79% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.