Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.23 N/A -0.73 0.00 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.30 N/A 0.35 47.47

Table 1 highlights Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust are owned by institutional investors at 3.74% and 2.94% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Summary

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats on 4 of the 5 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.