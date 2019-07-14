Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

We will be contrasting the differences between Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.22
|N/A
|-2.27
|0.00
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|5
|21.08
|N/A
|-0.24
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.01%
|-0.07%
|0.51%
|1.14%
|0.51%
|1.18%
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|-0.38%
|-2.77%
|0%
|-1.13%
|-14.47%
|10.74%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.