Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) Contrasting side by side

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.25
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares and 10.65% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.04%
|1.13%
|1.79%
|2.24%
|2.48%
|2.57%
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.64%
|1.15%
|1.66%
|7.99%
|4.17%
|12.87%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
