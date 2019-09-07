Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) Contrasting side by side

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.25 N/A -0.73 0.00 Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares and 10.65% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.64% 1.15% 1.66% 7.99% 4.17% 12.87%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.