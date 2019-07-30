Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Contrasting side by side

Since Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.29 N/A -2.27 0.00 Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.74% and 8.69%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.01% -0.07% 0.51% 1.14% 0.51% 1.18% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.59% -0.08% 0.64% -3.74% -10.31% 3.26%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.