Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.31 N/A -0.73 0.00 Lazard Ltd 36 1.40 N/A 3.09 12.54

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.4% of Lazard Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Lazard Ltd shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57% Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Lazard Ltd.

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats on 6 of the 7 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.