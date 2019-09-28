Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -0.73 0.00 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust are owned by institutional investors at 3.74% and 7.45% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Summary

Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 2 of the 3 factors.