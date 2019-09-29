Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) Comparison side by side

Since Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -0.73 0.00 Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 0.00 N/A 0.66 16.94

Table 1 demonstrates Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors at 3.74% and 30.07% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Summary

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.