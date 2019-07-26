Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Contrasting side by side

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.28
|N/A
|-2.27
|0.00
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|62.05
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.74% and 25.75%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.01%
|-0.07%
|0.51%
|1.14%
|0.51%
|1.18%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|-3.93%
|-3.45%
|-4.87%
|-8.25%
|-20.66%
|4.55%
For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
