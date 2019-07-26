Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCA) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Contrasting side by side

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.28 N/A -2.27 0.00 Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 62.05 N/A -0.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.74% and 25.75%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.01% -0.07% 0.51% 1.14% 0.51% 1.18% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. -3.93% -3.45% -4.87% -8.25% -20.66% 4.55%

For the past year Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.