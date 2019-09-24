Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 6.6875% NT 28 (ECCX) At $25.51 Forms Top; Q Global Advisors Has Trimmed By $8.21 Million Its Century Cmntys (CCS) Stake

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 6.6875% NT 28 (ECCX) formed multiple top with $27.81 target or 9.00% above today’s $25.51 share price. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 6.6875% NT 28 (ECCX) has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.51. About 10,007 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 6.6875% NT 28 (NYSE:ECCX) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) stake by 51.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 315,960 shares as Century Cmntys Inc (CCS)’s stock rose 9.67%. The Q Global Advisors Llc holds 293,942 shares with $7.81M value, down from 609,902 last quarter. Century Cmntys Inc now has $904.94M valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $29.73. About 380,620 shares traded or 28.66% up from the average. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable

Analysts await Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 1.16% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.86 per share. CCS’s profit will be $26.48M for 8.54 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Century Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.99% EPS growth.

