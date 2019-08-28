Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

This is a contrast between Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Drugs – Generic and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. 52 3.54 N/A 2.56 21.43 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 3.91 N/A -1.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 21.4% 14.7% Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 176.9% -69%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.4 beta indicates that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 40.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.65 beta which is 65.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.9 while its Current Ratio is 4.1. Meanwhile, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $66, with potential upside of 18.98%. On the other hand, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 56.10% and its consensus price target is $14.33. Based on the data shown earlier, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.4% and 0%. 11% are Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.69% -3.16% 10.58% 31.56% -30.44% 36.16% Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -1.48% -9.76% -4.51% -32.56% 22.59%

For the past year Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Its product candidates includes include EP-4104, a dantrolene sodium for exertional heat stroke; EGL-4104-C-1702, dantrolene sodium for drug induced hyperthermia; EP-5101 (pemetrexed) for lung cancer and mesothelioma; and EGL-5385-C-1701 (fulvestrant) for breast cancer. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Constella name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout under ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names. It has collaboration agreements with Allergan plc and AstraZeneca AB to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, CIC, and other GI conditions in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Macau; and license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, chronic constipation, and other GI conditions in Japan. The company was formerly known as Microbia, Inc. and changed its name to Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2008. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.