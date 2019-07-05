LI & FUNG LTD ORDINARY SHARES BERMU (OTCMKTS:LFUGF) had an increase of 3.51% in short interest. LFUGF’s SI was 33.64M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.51% from 32.50M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 336420 days are for LI & FUNG LTD ORDINARY SHARES BERMU (OTCMKTS:LFUGF)’s short sellers to cover LFUGF’s short positions. It closed at $0.16 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to report $0.31 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 82.35% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. EGRX’s profit would be $4.12M giving it 45.56 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.49. About 95,651 shares traded. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) has declined 15.08% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical EGRX News: 16/04/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ Vasopressin ANDA Accepted For Filing By The FDA; 16/05/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EAGLE TO SHIP 500ML ADMIXTURE PRODUCT IMMEDIATELY; 10/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 17c; 01/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 10, 2018; 16/05/2018 – EGRX GETS FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR BENDAMUSTINE HYDROCHLORIDE; 27/03/2018 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Announces New Patent for Eagle Biologics; 17/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL – NOTICE LETTER ADVISING THAT EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITTED ANDA TO FDA SEEKING APPROVAL TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF VASOSTRICT; 16/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Granted Final FDA Approval For Bendamustine Hydrochloride Ready-to-Dilute Solution In A 500ml Admixture; 10/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals Cash and Cash Equivalents Were $95.7M at March 3; 21/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGRX)

Li & Fung Limited, an investment holding company, engages in managing the supply chain for retailers and brands worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Trading Network and Logistics Network. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Trading Network segment provides sourcing solutions through channels, such as buying agents, trading-as-principal for private label merchandise, and on-shore wholesale business to brand and retail customers.

Among 2 analysts covering Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company has market cap of $750.01 million. The firm offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. It has a 22.18 P/E ratio. The Company’s product candidates includes include EP-4104, a dantrolene sodium for exertional heat stroke; EGL-4104-C-1702, dantrolene sodium for drug induced hyperthermia; EP-5101 for lung cancer and mesothelioma; and EGL-5385-C-1701 (fulvestrant) for breast cancer.