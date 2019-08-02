Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP) Comparison side by side

Since Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP) are part of the Drugs – Generic industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. 50 3.39 N/A 2.56 21.43 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 21.4% 14.7% Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 15.87% and an $62 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.4% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 15.36% of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 11% are Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.29% of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.69% -3.16% 10.58% 31.56% -30.44% 36.16% Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Its product candidates includes include EP-4104, a dantrolene sodium for exertional heat stroke; EGL-4104-C-1702, dantrolene sodium for drug induced hyperthermia; EP-5101 (pemetrexed) for lung cancer and mesothelioma; and EGL-5385-C-1701 (fulvestrant) for breast cancer. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product is plecanatide, a novel uroguanylin analog that is traded under the TRULANCE name for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome. The company also develops dolcanatide to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.