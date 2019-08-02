Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP) Comparison side by side

Since Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP) are part of the Drugs – Generic industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|50
|3.39
|N/A
|2.56
|21.43
|Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|21.4%
|14.7%
|Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 15.87% and an $62 average target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 97.4% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 15.36% of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 11% are Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.29% of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.69%
|-3.16%
|10.58%
|31.56%
|-30.44%
|36.16%
|Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Its product candidates includes include EP-4104, a dantrolene sodium for exertional heat stroke; EGL-4104-C-1702, dantrolene sodium for drug induced hyperthermia; EP-5101 (pemetrexed) for lung cancer and mesothelioma; and EGL-5385-C-1701 (fulvestrant) for breast cancer. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.
Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product is plecanatide, a novel uroguanylin analog that is traded under the TRULANCE name for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome. The company also develops dolcanatide to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.
