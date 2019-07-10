Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) and Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Contrasting side by side

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) and Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) compete against each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. 48 3.64 N/A 2.11 26.02 Lannett Company Inc. 7 0.34 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Lannett Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) and Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 21.4% 14.7% Lannett Company Inc. 0.00% -70% -20.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.55 beta means Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 55.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Lannett Company Inc.’s 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.37 beta.

Liquidity

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. On the competitive side is, Lannett Company Inc. which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Lannett Company Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Lannett Company Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Lannett Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$62 is Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 7.81%. Lannett Company Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 average price target and a 49.50% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Lannett Company Inc. is looking more favorable than Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.8% of Lannett Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% are Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 6% are Lannett Company Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.26% 15.32% 38.6% 5.47% -15.08% 35.99% Lannett Company Inc. -20.03% -26.56% -36.11% 7.28% -63.02% 15.93%

For the past year Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Lannett Company Inc.

Summary

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Lannett Company Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Its product candidates includes include EP-4104, a dantrolene sodium for exertional heat stroke; EGL-4104-C-1702, dantrolene sodium for drug induced hyperthermia; EP-5101 (pemetrexed) for lung cancer and mesothelioma; and EGL-5385-C-1701 (fulvestrant) for breast cancer. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Lannett Company, Inc. develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral, extended release, topical, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, soft gel, and injectable dosages. It also provides its products for various medical indications comprising glaucoma, cholesterol, muscle spasm, migraine, pain management, cardiovascular, antipsychosis, gastrointestinal, urinary, bronchospasms, respiratory, gallstone, congestive heart failure, thyroid deficiency, central nervous system, and gout. In addition, the company manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients; markets its products under the Diamox, Lipitor, Lioresal, Fioricet, Fiorinal, Lanoxin, Prolixin, MiraLAX, Imdur, Levoxyl/Synthroid, Metadate CD, Concerta, Procardia, Prilosec, Ditropan, Protonix, Imitrex, Brethine, Tussionex, and Actigall brands. Further, it sells pharmaceutical products to generic pharmaceutical distributors, drug wholesalers, chain drug retailers, private label distributors, mail-order pharmacies, other pharmaceutical manufacturers, managed care organizations, hospital buying groups, governmental entities, and health maintenance organizations. The company has supply and development agreements with JSP, Summit Bioscience LLC, HEC Pharm Group, and Pharma Pass II LLC. Lannett Company, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.