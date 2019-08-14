Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Holding Has Lifted by Pdt Partners Llc; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Lowered Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $359,316 as Stock Price Declined

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) by 24.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 10,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% . The hedge fund held 55,114 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 44,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $772.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.54. About 71,551 shares traded. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) has declined 30.44% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical EGRX News: 08/05/2018 – Eagle Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, GETS FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR BENDAMUSTINE; 16/04/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PRODUCT IS GENERIC VERSION OF ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC’S ORIGINAL VASOSTRICT FORMULATION; 10/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 17c; 07/05/2018 – Eagle Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Granted Final FDA Approval For Bendamustine Hydrochloride Ready-to-Dilute Solution In A 500ml Admixture; 10/04/2018 – Eagle Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 10, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals Cash and Cash Equivalents Were $95.7M at March 3; 16/05/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EAGLE TO SHIP 500ML ADMIXTURE PRODUCT IMMEDIATELY

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 6,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 63,646 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, down from 70,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $50.47. About 16.55 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 2,557 shares to 24,668 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Kld 400 Social Etf (DSI) by 2,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 9,739 shares to 105,700 shares, valued at $15.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 36,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,105 shares, and cut its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).