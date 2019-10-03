Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Holder Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Upped Its Position; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose While Kentucky Retirement Systems Trimmed Its Position by $884,735

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35 million, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $129.14. About 8.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) by 73.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 64,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% . The institutional investor held 153,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56 million, up from 88,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $778.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $56.96. About 106,596 shares traded. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) has declined 30.44% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical EGRX News: 16/05/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EAGLE TO SHIP 500ML ADMIXTURE PRODUCT IMMEDIATELY; 16/04/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS’ VASOPRESSIN ANDA ACCEPTED FOR FILING BY; 16/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Granted Final FDA Approval For Bendamustine Hydrochloride Ready-to-Dilute Solution In A 500ml Admixture; 10/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals Cash and Cash Equivalents Were $95.7M at March 3; 07/05/2018 – Eagle Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 10, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGRX); 10/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $46.6M; 16/04/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS’ VASOPRESSIN ANDA ACCEPTED FOR FILING BY THE FDA; 27/03/2018 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Announces New Patent for Eagle Biologics

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 857 shares to 13,945 shares, valued at $15.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Qudian, HYG And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For October 2 – Benzinga” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pros and Cons to Buying Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney, AT&T avert channel blackout with deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney announces final results for notes tender – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AAPL, DIS, NFLX, ROKU – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Madison Investment Hldg holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 115,151 shares. Monarch Capital holds 0.6% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 12,101 shares. Check Cap Mgmt Inc Ca has 0.15% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 20,619 shares. Martin Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 98,052 shares. Coastline Tru invested 0.87% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First City Capital Mngmt accumulated 4,225 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Hyman Charles D holds 40,441 shares. Braun Stacey Associates owns 1.63% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 182,156 shares. Main Street Research Limited Liability reported 4,573 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp, New Jersey-based fund reported 244,389 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.47% or 418,475 shares in its portfolio. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc holds 7,700 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Brave Asset Management reported 26,510 shares. Redwood Lc invested in 75,419 shares. Ar Asset, California-based fund reported 45,583 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.94B for 29.89 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Micron, Halliburton And More – Benzinga” on April 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “These 3 Stocks Are Up Over 500% in the Last 3 Years – The Motley Fool” on June 25, 2017. More interesting news about Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks the Smartest Investors Are Buying Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on July 20, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EGRX) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 02, 2019.