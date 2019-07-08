Eagle Materials (Put) (EXP) Stock Price Rose While Mackenzie Financial Has Decreased Its Position by $2.31 Million; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Highvista Strategies Has Upped Its Stake by $370,500

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (Put) (EXP) by 57.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 27,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 47,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 303,458 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 16.59% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $247.84. About 1.56M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can CVS Stock Overcome the Latest Wrench in Its Aetna Merger? – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UnitedHealthcare Awards Goodwill Industries of Kentucky $90,000 to Benefit Workforce Re-entry Program – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Fun With Financials – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) announces changes to its senior executive team – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR also sold $1.33 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Tuesday, January 22. BURKE RICHARD T sold $3.91 million worth of stock. 20,000 shares valued at $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Bank & Trust And Trust Com holds 0.09% or 2,323 shares. St Germain D J holds 12,117 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Rockland Company accumulated 3,940 shares. Kentucky-based Field Main Retail Bank has invested 2.67% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fiduciary Tru Communications, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 66,883 shares. Thompson Management Incorporated has invested 0.39% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Davis Selected Advisers invested 0.15% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Kings Point Management stated it has 537 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tekla Lc reported 3.25% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.43% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Brown Advisory holds 1.03M shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. 6,289 were accumulated by Oarsman Capital. Cypress Capital Group reported 0.34% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fred Alger Mngmt owns 2.41M shares or 2.37% of their US portfolio. Olstein Management Limited Partnership invested in 15,000 shares or 0.61% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests Co has invested 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). 24,760 are held by Ami Investment Management Incorporated. Metropolitan Life Insur Co has 96,289 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Adage Capital Prns Grp Inc Limited Liability Co has 0.2% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Gargoyle Investment Advisor Lc owns 16,597 shares. Weitz Investment Mngmt Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 78,500 shares. Blackrock Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 4.21 million shares. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Com invested 0.08% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Shine Investment Advisory Service holds 0% or 69 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0% or 23,900 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 131,227 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 215,147 shares stake. Moreover, Skylands Cap Ltd Liability Company has 1.45% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 124,700 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 0.01% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 1,500 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

More notable recent Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Eagle Materials Announces Results of Strategic Portfolio Review – Business Wire” on May 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Eagle Materials Ends Its Fiscal 2019 on a Sour Note – Motley Fool” published on May 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Eagle Materials (EXP) Announces Retirement of CEO Dave Powers; Michael Haack Will Succeed Powers – StreetInsider.com” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Jefferies Sees 4 Huge Winners in Potential $2 Trillion Infrastructure Plan – 24/7 Wall St.” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) by 12,368 shares to 17,095 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Enel Americas S A (NYSE:ENI).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $184,868 activity.