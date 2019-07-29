Eagle Materials (Put) (EXP) Holder Capital Fund Management Sa Lifted Stake by $1.48 Million; Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose While Argent Trust Company Lowered Holding

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (Put) (EXP) by 107.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 24,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,700 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $87.29. About 188,768 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 16.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 1,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 147,709 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.06M, down from 149,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $967.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $210.33. About 13.47 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS IN ITS ORDER, COURT ALSO APPROVED FORM OF NOTICE OF SETTLEMENT, SET HEARING DATE OF JULY 20 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539m in Samsung patent retrial: CNET; 23/05/2018 – Apple hasn’t opted to switch Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to a subscription model even though investors are paying up for that type of business; 07/05/2018 – CHINESE CUSTOMS SAYS STEPPING UP QUARANTINE CHECKS ON U.S. APPLE, LOG IMPORTS; 23/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 23); 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 26/03/2018 – Irish Examiner: Apple goes back to school with a new iPad in US; 16/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Apple’s next big product announcement is happening in Chicago; 10/04/2018 – APPLE OWES $502.6 MILLION TO VIRNETX, SAYS FEDERAL JURY IN TX; 30/04/2018 – Apple loses top slot of India’s premium smartphone market to Samsung

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc/The (Put) (NYSE:HD) by 32,100 shares to 27,600 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co/The (NASDAQ:GT) by 478,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,011 shares, and cut its stake in Snap Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory reported 584,893 shares stake. Maverick Ltd invested in 2% or 1.79M shares. 70,484 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. Skylands Cap Ltd, Wisconsin-based fund reported 124,700 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 297 shares. United Services Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 7,323 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp invested in 0% or 128 shares. Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). California Employees Retirement owns 118,740 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corp owns 43,891 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,086 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.01% or 102,302 shares. Synovus Finance Corp accumulated 49 shares or 0% of the stock. California-based Fuller Thaler Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.72% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). 2,474 are owned by Lpl Ltd Company.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $184,868 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $2.10 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.66 billion for 25.04 P/E if the $2.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.63% negative EPS growth.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (ITOT) by 33,207 shares to 222,784 shares, valued at $14.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VT) by 8,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IVV).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliant Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 28,615 shares. Qs Lc owns 340,497 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 109,892 shares. Barnett holds 0.2% or 1,874 shares in its portfolio. Miracle Mile Limited Liability Company owns 136,660 shares for 2.08% of their portfolio. Cambridge Co stated it has 2.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Marathon Trading Inv Lc accumulated 87,339 shares or 1.94% of the stock. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd invested in 0.03% or 4,372 shares. 131,791 were reported by Rothschild Invest Il. Paragon Capital Mgmt Lc invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stonebridge Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 51,235 shares. 48,037 are owned by Broderick Brian C. Icon Advisers Company has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hollencrest Capital Mngmt owns 32,408 shares. Macroview Inv Limited Liability Company invested in 0.36% or 751 shares.